Gov. Newsom set to preview $2 billion investment in wildfire preparations

The governor is expected to highlight new firefighting equipment as well as the investment ahead of the 2021 fire season.

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Gov. Newsom is investing $2 billion into wildfire preparedness for the state of California, and is expected to highlight some of his proposed plan at a press conference on Monday morning.

This plan reportedly includes everything from purchasing new firefighting equipment to investments in land and forest management projects.

The investment falls under the governor’s California Comeback Plan, an $100 billion budget proposal that also includes expanded Golden State Stimulus checks and rent and utility assistance.

Last year was one of the most severe fire seasons on record in California. In 2021, the state is already seeing extremely dry conditions as drought conditions worsen.

The governor expanded a drought emergency declaration to 41 of California’s 58 counties on May 10 amid “acute water supply shortages” in northern and central areas. He said a further expansion is likely, especially since in the weeks following that announcement, conditions worsened; roughly 16% of the state is now in Exceptional Drought, the highest level for the U.S. Drought Monitor.

That is exactly why such a huge investment is going towards wildfire preparedness.

This investment will also focus on expanding fire-adapted homes and communities, improving the care of state lands, in addition to beefing up firefighter staffing. The governor's press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., where he will further discuss this $2 billion investment and how it will be enacted across the state.

