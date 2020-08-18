Newsom declares statewide emergency as fires, extreme weather blanket California

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Newsom.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday as wildfires and extreme weather conditions batter California.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Newsom.

The declaration frees up resources to help crews battling the more than two dozen major fire incidents burning up and down the state. In addition to the declaration, Newsom also secured federal grants to help in the fight.

“California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions,” Newsom said.

Scroll down to read Newsom’s proclamation: