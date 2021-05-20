Gov. Newsom signs executive order extending prohibition of price gouging in communities recovering from 2020 wildfires

The executive order waives the time limitations on price gouging in 13 counties.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday that would help communities hit by the devastating 2020 wildfires.

The executive order extends the state's prohibition on price gouging in 13 counties that were affected by last year's wildfires to September 22, 2021.

On September 25, 2020, Newsom issued an executive order that prohibited price gouging in those counties and then extended those protections on March 24, 2021.

"Recovery from the 2020 wildfires is well underway, but the circumstances necessitating protections against price gouging continue to exist in many areas impacted by these fires, and these circumstances are expected to continue as communities continue to recover from the wildfires," the executive order reads.

The counties affected by this executive order:

Butte

Napa

Santa Cruz

Sonoma

Fresno

Lassen

Mendocino

Monterey

Shasta

Siskiyou

Solano

Trinity

Tular

