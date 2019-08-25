LANCASTER, Calif. — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger were not injured when a small plane crashed and sparked a brush fire in northern Los Angeles County.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel LS lost engine power and went down in a field in Lancaster late Sunday morning.

The LA County Fire Department says the blaze charred about 5 acres (2 hectares) of dry grass before crews knocked it down.

Gregor says the single-engine plane sustained minor damage.

He says it was flying from Agua Dulce Airport to Fox Field in Lancaster.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

