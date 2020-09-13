Watch live: Cal Fire officials release North Complex Fire updates

Cal Fire officials said heavy smoke is stopping firefighters from launching aircraft in the sky to battle the flames of the North Complex Fire.

Low winds are working in favor of firefighters who are attempting to contain the North Complex fire, according to Cal Fire.

Heavy smoke is stopping firefighters from launching aircraft in the air. Officials said they will be able to launch an aircraft once that smoke clears.

Officials said the North Complex Fire is 252,313 acres and 21% contained.

The North Complex West Zone Fire, which used to be known as the Bear Fire, is now 72,500 acres and is 7% contained. 82 structures were destroyed, 10 damaged and 23,356 are threatened by the flames.

As of publication, Cal Fire officials reported that 9 people died from the North Complex Fire.





#NorthComplex in Butte, Plumas, and Yuba county is 252,313 acres and 21% contained.



[WEST ZONE of the complex] is 72,500 acres and 7% contained. For more info: https://t.co/TM09uVAeD4



Unified command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo and @USFSPlumas pic.twitter.com/b1hYic6UUk — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 12, 2020

Evacuations

Feather Falls, Clipper Mills, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Forbestown, Kelly Ridge, Copley Acres

Residents east of Miners Ranch Road at 162 and Oro-Bangor Road, which includes Bangor and parts of Mt. Ida

Highway 70 at Cherokee Rd south to Thompson Flat Cemetery Road, and all points east to Lake Oroville.

La Porte – Little Grass Valley Reservoir: All residents, campgrounds, and recreational facilities near Little Grass Valley Reservoir and the town of La Porte. Onion Valley south to the county line.

Bucks Lake – From Bucks Lake Rd (Highway 162) at the Plumas / Butte County Line east to Bucks Lake Rd at Big Creek Road (east intersection). This includes Bucklin Road from Mill Creek Campground south to Bucks Lake Road, all residents, recreational facilities, campgrounds in the Bucks Lake area.

Butte County Sheriff's map of evacuation sites:

Residents in the area of the La Porte Road and NY Flat Road, north of Brownsville to the county line.

West of Bullards Bar Lake, east of La Porte Road and south of the county line. North of Bullards Bar and FOuntainhouse roads. North of Westcott Road, west of New York Flat Road, south and east of the county line.