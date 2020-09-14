3 more victims identified as North Complex Fire death total now reaches 14

Seven people remain missing.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — On Sunday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said two more people have died from wildfires, bringing the state's total death toll to 24, and the total from the North Complex Fire up to 14.

Honea also said during a news conference that seven people still remain missing.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office also identified three more victims who died in the North Complex West Zone Fire: Khawar Bhatti, 58 of Berry Creek; Millicent Catarancuic, 77 of Berry Creek; and Josiah Williams,16 of Berry Creek.

The lightning-started fire that has been burning since Aug. 17, 2020, currently sits at 38% containment and has since burned 264,374 acres. The North Complex West Zone, formerly the Bear Fire, has burned roughly 74,400 acres and is only 20% contained.

President Donald Trump is visiting California today, where he’ll receive a briefing on wildfires and delivers remarks and participates in a ceremony recognizing the California National Guard at McCarran International Airport. Afterwards, he heads to Phoenix.

Cal Fire has released a map of damaged and destroyed structures due to the North Complex and North Complex West Zone fires.

National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area on Monday through Monday night. Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum said strong southerly winds and low humidity Monday will result in elevated fire weather conditions across the region. He said conditions may improve a little bit Tuesday but not a lot.

Borsum added that the air quality in the region may not improve until October.

We are going to continue to see smoky and hazy conditions as we head into this week with seasonal temperatures. A weather system will bring cooler weather and possibly some improvement from the smoke mid to late week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7PumIM42AH — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 13, 2020

Multiple roads in areas surrounding the fires are still closed.

