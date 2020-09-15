'It was a day with a fair amount of success' | Cal Fire says of Monday's fight against North Complex Fire

While there was little growth to the fires, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea reported the death toll now sits at 15 people.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — On Monday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea reported the death toll from the North Complex West Zone Fire now sits at 15 people.

Honea also said during a news conference as they continue identify victims, the number of people now missing now sits at two people still remain missing.

The identities of the victims are:

Khawar Bhatti, 58 of Berry Creek

Millicent Catarancuic, 77 of Berry Creek

Josiah Williams,16 of Berry Creek.

John Butler, 79, of Berry Creek

Sandra Butler, 75, of Berry Creek

Jorge Hernandez-Juarez, 26, of Berry Creek

Philip Rubel, 68, of Berry Creek

The lightning-started fire that has been burning since Aug. 17, 2020, currently sits at 39% containment and has since burned 264,565 acres. The North Complex West Zone, formerly the Bear Fire, has burned roughly 76,900 acres and is still only 20% contained. During Monday evening's Cal Fire report, Fire Behavior Analyst Jonathan Pangburn said Monday was a day with a fair amount of success. While there is always the potential for growth, he said the fire isn't expected to see any major growth in the West Zone.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 15, over 700 buildings have been destroyed, with an additional 40 damaged.

Cal Fire has released a map of damaged and destroyed structures due to the North Complex and North Complex West Zone fires.

National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):

Multiple roads in areas surrounding the fires are still closed.

