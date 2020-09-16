10 of the 15 killed in the North Complex West Zone fire identified

Nearly 450 homes have also been destroyed in the wildfire.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — 9:30 a.m. update:

Firefighters have been able to mostly hold current containment lines since last night. The North Complex Fire is expected to make some movement on the eastern side, but crews will stay with those flames.

Lots of spotting has been occurring to the north, where burn scars from the old Bucks Fire are still prevalent.

"This is an extremely receptive fuel bed, so that's why we're getting all those spots there," said Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle.

#NorthComplex Morning Operations Update for September 16, 2020 with Operations Section Chief, Jake Cagle. Jake Cagle... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

In the West Zone, which is handled by Cal Fire, the dangerous terrain is still making firefighting difficult. That terrain has caused more injuries among firefighters.

Still mild weather overnight allowed crews to further strengthen containment lines and extinguish some hot spots to prevent further spread.

The new acreage for the North Complex West Zone is 77,479 acres and 30% containment. The acreage for the North Complex as a whole remains 273,335 and 36% containment.

Original story:

Containment lines are strengthening as firefighters continue to battle the North Complex and North Complex West Zone fires.

In Cal Fire's latest incident report, it notes Tuesday's weather conditions allowed firefighters to strengthen "several existing containment lines, developing new containment lines and extinguishing several interior hot spots to prevent further spread."

In Tuesday night's press conference, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea released the identities of three more people killed in the fire. The identities of the victims are:

Khawar Bhatti, 58 of Berry Creek

Millicent Catarancuic, 77 of Berry Creek

Josiah Williams,16 of Berry Creek.

John Butler, 79, of Berry Creek

Sandra Butler, 75, of Berry Creek

Jorge Hernandez-Juarez, 26, of Berry Creek

Philip Rubel, 68, of Berry Creek

Jacob Albright, 74, of Feather Falls

Paul Winer, 68, Berry Creek

Randy Harrell, 67, of Berry Creek

As of Wednesday, Sept. 16, nearly 800 buildings have been destroyed, with an additional 58 damaged. Cal Fire has released a map of damaged and destroyed structures due to the North Complex and North Complex West Zone fires.

National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):

Multiple roads in areas surrounding the fires are still closed.

RELATED:

Watch more: