North Complex West Zone holds steady at 84,595 acres, 95% containment

Many evacuation orders were lifted for the West Zone, though some still remain in Butte County.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire Butte Unit had some positive news on Tuesday morning for the North Complex West Zone, which now stands at 84,585 acres and 95 percent containment

In what will likely be the last incident update on the West Zone until 100 percent containment, Cal Fire reported that there is "no expectation that fire will spread beyond its current boundary."

For many residents and firefighters alike, who have been awaiting this type of news since the fire began on Aug. 17, the report could not come soon enough.

On Monday, all evacuation warnings and orders in Yuba County were lifted. Some evacuation warnings and orders in Butte County were also lifted or downgraded, however, some continue to remain in place for the safety of residents.

The Evacuation Orders remain in place for Concow, Pulga, Big Bend and Yankee Hill and the Evacuation Warning remains for... Posted by Butte County Sheriff on Monday, September 28, 2020

The North Complex West Zone has resulted in 15 deaths, two first responder injuries, 2,342 structures destroyed and 113 damaged. The North Complex incident, which is reportedly at 308,995 acres and 76 percent containment, ravaged parts of Butte, Plumas, and Yuba County.

Plumas National Forest, which has largely focused on the northern and southern parts of the North Complex, says calmer winds will help aid the firefight and will particularly allow the use of helicopters and other aircraft. The National Forest Service also says that the reduction in total containment from 78% to 76 % is a "result of the growing uncontained fireline in the Highway 70 corridor" and not from losing previous containment lines in other areas.

