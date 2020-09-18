Calmer fire weather allows firefighters to make headway on containment of North Complex Fire

At 287,181 acres and 15 fatalities, the North Complex Fire is now the 5th largest in California history and the 7th deadliest.

OROVILLE, Calif. — The blaze from the North Complex and North Complex West Zone Fire is, for the most part, being held in check by fire crews.

Some progress was made on Thursday and overnight to contain both fires.

In Plumas National Forest's latest updates, slightly calmer fire weather allowed fire crews to enter the "mop up" stage, meaning crew members check for hot spots, clear burning brush and downed trees, and make areas around power lines safe.

There have been 15 fatalities due to the fire. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea released the identities of 13 people killed in the fire, one of those names having been released on Thursday. The released identities of victims are:

Susan Zurz, 76, of Berry Creek

Khawar Bhatti, 58 of Berry Creek

Millicent Catarancuic, 77 of Berry Creek

Josiah Williams,16 of Berry Creek

John Butler, 79, of Berry Creek

Sandra Butler, 75, of Berry Creek

Jorge Hernandez-Juarez, 26, of Berry Creek

Philip Rubel, 68, of Berry Creek

Jacob Albright, 74, of Feather Falls

Paul Winer, 68, Berry Creek

Randy Harrell, 67, of Berry Creek

Kin Lee, 61 of Berry Creek

Mark Delagardie, 61 of Berry Creek

As of Friday morning Sept. 18, 1,201 buildings have been reportedly destroyed or damaged. Cal Fire has released a map of damaged and destroyed structures due to the North Complex and North Complex West Zone fires.

Plumas National Forest estimates the cost of the West Zone Fire alone to be around $26,662,238 at this time. The total cost of the North Complex Fire is estimated to be $72,831,078.

National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):