Calmer fire weather allows firefighters to make headway on containment of North Complex Fire

OROVILLE, Calif. — The blaze from the North Complex and North Complex West Zone Fire is, for the most part, being held in check by fire crews.
Some progress was made on Thursday and overnight to contain both fires.
In Plumas National Forest's latest updates, slightly calmer fire weather allowed fire crews to enter the "mop up" stage, meaning crew members check for hot spots, clear burning brush and downed trees, and make areas around power lines safe.
The lightning-started fire that has been burning since Aug. 17, 2020, currently sits at 41% containment and has burned 287,181 acres. The North Complex West Zone, formerly the Bear Fire, has burned roughly 78,372 acres and is 43% contained. Cal Fire reports that the winds have settled down overnight and cooler temperatures have arrived with higher humidity.
There have been 15 fatalities due to the fire. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea released the identities of 13 people killed in the fire, one of those names having been released on Thursday. The released identities of victims are:
- Susan Zurz, 76, of Berry Creek
- Khawar Bhatti, 58 of Berry Creek
- Millicent Catarancuic, 77 of Berry Creek
- Josiah Williams,16 of Berry Creek
- John Butler, 79, of Berry Creek
- Sandra Butler, 75, of Berry Creek
- Jorge Hernandez-Juarez, 26, of Berry Creek
- Philip Rubel, 68, of Berry Creek
- Jacob Albright, 74, of Feather Falls
- Paul Winer, 68, Berry Creek
- Randy Harrell, 67, of Berry Creek
- Kin Lee, 61 of Berry Creek
- Mark Delagardie, 61 of Berry Creek
As of Friday morning Sept. 18, 1,201 buildings have been reportedly destroyed or damaged. Cal Fire has released a map of damaged and destroyed structures due to the North Complex and North Complex West Zone fires.
Plumas National Forest estimates the cost of the West Zone Fire alone to be around $26,662,238 at this time. The total cost of the North Complex Fire is estimated to be $72,831,078.
National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):
Multiple roads in areas surrounding the fires are still closed.