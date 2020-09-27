Fire crews continue to mop up North Complex Fire as fire danger rises

Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service continue work on the North Complex fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — While the National Weather Service issues another Red Flag Warning for much of Northern California, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service continue to work on extinguishing the North Complex Fire.

The months of September and October have resulted in the most devastating to wildfires, according to Cal Fire.

The North Complex Fire entered Butte County on September 8, 2020, after its growth during a previous Red Flag Warning. The initial complex of fires started back on Aug. 17 with lightning as the cause.

The North Complex Fire has grown to a total of 305,188 acres is 78% contained.

Windy conditions were expected to remain across the fire area and much of Northern California into Monday morning. Temperatures are also expected to remain high with low humidity.

The North Complex Fire is broken into three zones; North, South, and West. The North and South Zones are managed by the United States Forest Service. The West Zone is managed by CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4.

Due to the forecasted northeastern winds and the current Red Flag Warning, Cal Fire said firefighters will continue to aggressively mop up hotspots within the fire perimeter to prevent any chance of embers or debris crossing the fire line.

Crews will also be identifying hazards in the fire area to ensure the area is safe when home and landowners return.