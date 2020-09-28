New evacuations issued in Butte County due to North Complex West Zone Fire

A new evacuation order has been given for the areas of Pulga, Concow, Big Bend, and Yankee due to the North Complex West Zone Fire.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are calling for new evacuations in response to the North Complex West Zone Fire.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office issued an immediate evacuation order for the areas of Pulga, Concow, Big Bend, and Yankee Hill due to the blaze.

The North Complex Fire entered Butte County back on Sept. 8 and has since burned 84,595 acres in the West Zone. The total acres burned due to the North Complex as a whole is 305,188 acres with 78% containment.

EVACUATION ORDER

9.27.20 8:50 p.m.

BCSO is issuing an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER for the areas of Pulga, Concow, Big Bend, and Yankee Hill due to fire. Please refer to the Public Map on the BCSO website, https://t.co/OM08mbGqHO or call 833-512-5378.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.