North Complex West Zone fire lines 'have been tested' with Red Flag Warning in effect, Cal Fire says

The firefighting agency is now saying the Red Flag Warning could extend into Tuesday as towns like Paradise take head and issue evacuations.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif — Evacuation orders have reemerged for the North Complex West Zone Fire as a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Monday, possibly extending in to Tuesday, says Cal Fire.

The fire is at 84,525 acres and 88 percent containment, though the total acreage of the North Complex Fire, of which the West Zone is only a part, is 306,135 acres with 78 percent containment.

On Sunday, new evacuation orders were issued. Butte County Sheriff's Office called for immediate evacuation of Pulga, Concow, Big Bend and Yankee Hill. An evacuation warning was issued for the areas of Stirling City, Magalia and Clark Road from the Paradise town limits south to Highway 70. The Town of Paradise has issued an evacuation warning as well for the entire town.

Cal Fire says containment lines in the West Zone "have been tested" by the weather over the weekend. Despite strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity, "the fire lines continue to hold." Still, firefighters are mopping up debris in hotspots to prevent any embers flying over the lines, while patrols are being conducted in the fire area.

The North Complex West Zone, previously known as the Bear Fire, entered Butte County on Sept. 8 and since then, has resulted in 2,342 structures destroyed, 113 damaged, two first responder injuries and 15 deaths.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This followed two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.