15 deaths reported in North Complex Fire as firefighters make overnight progress

The lightning-started fire that has been burning since Aug. 17, 2020, currently sits at 36% containment and has since burned 280,775 acres.

OROVILLE, Calif. — 10:45 a.m. update:

A call center for people without access to internet has been opened for people to receive updates on the status of evacuations in certain areas.

Member of the Community Emergency Response Team will also be able to look up damage maps for those without access.

The center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The number to reach the call center is (530) 552-3010.

Please share this information with family and friends who do not have access to the internet. Thank you. #ButteSheriff pic.twitter.com/GU4fwoUldm — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) September 17, 2020

Original story:

Firefighters continue to make good progress in battling the blaze from the North Complex and North Complex West Zone fires.

In Cal Fire's latest incident report, it notes that the fire remained active overnight in the steep and rugged terrain of Onion Valley. Spot fires were also an issue, especially in the North Zone, where the largest spot fire is currently 200 acres.

There have been 15 fatalities due to the fire. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea released the identities of 12 people killed in the fire. The released identities of victims are:

Khawar Bhatti, 58 of Berry Creek

Millicent Catarancuic, 77 of Berry Creek

Josiah Williams,16 of Berry Creek.

John Butler, 79, of Berry Creek

Sandra Butler, 75, of Berry Creek

Jorge Hernandez-Juarez, 26, of Berry Creek

Philip Rubel, 68, of Berry Creek

Jacob Albright, 74, of Feather Falls

Paul Winer, 68, Berry Creek

Randy Harrell, 67, of Berry Creek

Kin Lee, 61 of Berry Creek

Mark Delagardie, 61 of Berry Creek

As of Thursday morning Sept. 17, 1,142 buildings have been reportedly destroyed or damages. Cal Fire has released a map of damaged and destroyed structures due to the North Complex and North Complex West Zone fires.

National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):