Vegetation fire damages about a dozen homes in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire in North Sacramento has displaced residents of about a dozen homes Tuesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Keith Wade, the PIO for Sacramento Fire, it originally came in as a call for a vegetation fire in the 2500-block of Empress Street.

As fire crews arrived, they found the fire spread to two buildings.

Wade says 12 surrounding homes were damaged badly enough by the fire to displace people. The Red Cross is assisting them.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.