9 Northern California National Forests to close temporarily due to fires

The closure order goes into effect on Aug. 22 and runs through Sept. 6.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Nine Northern California National Forests are being temporarily closed out of public safety concerns related to the ongoing fire activity, the US Department of Agriculture announced.

The nine national forests that are closing are Klamath National Forest; Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit; Lassen National Forest; Mendocino National Forest; Modoc National Forest; Plumas National Forest; Shasta-Trinity National Forest; Six Rivers National Forest; and Tahoe National Forest.

“We do not take this decision lightly and understand how this impacts people who enjoy recreating on the National Forests,” Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien said in a press release. “These temporary closures are necessary to ensure public and firefighter safety, as well as reduce the potential for new fire starts. I want to thank the public for your patience during this challenging situation.”

Some exemptions apply. Check the closure order for more details.

The Eldorado National Forest is currently closed due to the Caldor Fire until Sept. 30 and has a separate list of exemptions.

#NationalFireNews: More than 2.4 million acres have burned in 104 large fires and complexes in 12 states. More than 25,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel and 34 Type 1 and Type 2 Incident Management Teams are assigned to incidents across the country. #FireYear2021 pic.twitter.com/HluJrjmL4C — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) August 18, 2021