Will you see smoke today? Here's the forecast for Northern California

The valley and the foothills were largely blanketed with smoke and poor air quality yesterday. An onshore wind changes things up for today.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a very smoky Friday in Northern California thanks to the lack of onshore wind, things are going to be a bit different to start the weekend.

First of all, a nice Delta Breeze developed last night and gave us a head start on clearing some of the smoke from the valley.

That onshore wind continued overnight and will continue throughout the daytime today, keeping the bulk of the smoke out of the valley. Expect some hazy skies in the valley but not much beyond that.

Davis, Sacramento, Stockton

Areas along the Interstate 5 corridor from Stockton to Sacramento to Yuba City and along I-80 to Davis and Vacaville will be looking the best in terms of air quality today. Onshore winds will keep much of the smoke away to the east.

Roseville, Auburn, Folsom

Lower foothills locations are still very smoky this morning, but as the onshore wind continues, areas like Roseville, Auburn, and Folsom should start to see improvements in air quality.

Truckee and Lake Tahoe

Higher foothills and into the Sierra proper won't see much-- if any-- improvement throughout the day. Southwesterly winds will carry the smoke right up along I-80 into the Truckee and Tahoe regions. It is not shaping up to be a good day to be at Lake Tahoe.

Not a good day to be at Tahoe! 😬 Very smoky right now and will continue to be smoky throughout the day. Air quality is between 130 and 180 around the lake.

As is typical, the southwesterly onshore winds will subside in the Sierra and foothills around 9 o'clock Saturday night, and will be replaced with a northeasterly wind. So areas that saw clearing skies and improving air quality during the daytime will once again be under a blanket of smoke and very poor air quality overnight.

In the valley, the Delta Breeze is again likely to be relatively strong throughout the overnight, helping to keep the majority of the smoke confined to the foothills and High Sierra.

