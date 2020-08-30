Returning heat to challenge Northern California firefighters

Nearly 2,800 firefighters are battling multiple blazes ignited by lightning 13 days ago.

SAN FRANCISCO — Hot, dry weather returning to parts of Northern California threatened to make conditions worse for firefighters who struggled to contain massive wildfires after a brief cooling trend.

Crews working on a fire complex in wine country had contained 56% of it by Sunday — up from 42% a day earlier.

The fires burning in rugged hills north of San Francisco have scorched 586 square miles of brush and trees, destroyed more than 1,200 homes and other structures, and killed five people.

