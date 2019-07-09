KELSEYVILLE, Calif — A wildfire burning south of Kelseyville in Lake County has prompted evacuation orders some people in the area.
The fire, dubbed the Oak Fire, is burning off Highway 29 and Cole Creek Road. Currently, the fire has burned 15 acres with no containment.
Officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office have issued evacuation orders for the follow areas:
- Live Oak Drive between Gross Cuttoff and Cruikshank Road
- Highway 29 between Cole Creek Drive and Cruikshank Road
- Cruishank Road between Live Oak Drive and Highway 29
Deputies have asked the people in those areas to "leave the area immediately" on their Facebook page.
