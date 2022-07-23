Buildings destroyed after active night leads to growth of Oak Fire near Yosemite | Maps, Evacuation, Updates

Evacuation orders have expanded as the Oak Fire in Mariposa County grew nearly four times in size overnight leaving structures destroyed Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAWONA, Calif. — The Oak Fire raging in Mariposa County has destroyed structures, grown in size and forced more evacuation orders just one night after igniting, Cal Fire officials said in an update Saturday morning.

The wildfire, burning west of Yosemite National Park sits at 6,555 acres in size with 0% containment as of Saturday morning.

So far, 10 structures have been destroyed, 5 have been damaged and nearly 2,000 others remain threatened as the firefight enters its second day.

The Oak Fire started Friday at Highway 140 and Carstens Road near the Mariposa County community of Midpines. According to Cal Fire, the cause of the inferno is under investigation.

Nearly 400 firefighters from agencies across the region have responded to the fire.

The Oak Fire sparked just as firefighters made significant progress against a wildfire that began in Yosemite National Park and burned into the Sierra National Forest.

The Washburn Fire was 79% contained Friday after burning about 7.5 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) of forest.

The fire broke out July 7 and forced the closure of the southern entrance to Yosemite and evacuation of the community of Wawona as it burned on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias.

Wawona Road is tentatively set to reopen on Saturday, according to the park website.

Road closures for the Oak Fire, however, remain in place Saturday. An evacuation center has been set up by the American Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School at 5044 Jones Street Mariposa, CA.

#OakFire new shelter location: An evacuation shelter is open at Mariposa Elementary School (5044 Jones Street, Mariposa, CA 95338) for evacuees affected by the Oak Fire in Mariposa. Red Cross volunteers will provide safe shelter, water, meals and additional resources to evacuees. pic.twitter.com/O4zTDVwajw — Red Cross Central California (@RedCrossCCR) July 23, 2022

Evacuation shelters for animals have opened at the Mariposa County SPCA at 5599 Highway 49, Mariposa Elementary School at 5044 Jones Street and at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds at 5007 Fairgrounds Road.

EVACUATIONS:

An evacuation map for Mariposa County is available below.

STAY INFORMED:

FIRE MAP:

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

AERIEL VIEWS OF THE OAK FIRE:

Aerial video provided by ABC7.

WILDFIRE PREPS:

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (91) 321-3310.

Watch More from ABC10: Saving Mariposa Grove Redwood Sequoia trees amid Yosemite wildfire