Oak Fire grows overnight, races toward small communities near Yosemite |Maps, Evacuation, Updates

The wildfire moved east toward the Mariposa County communities of Jerseydale, Darrah and Bootjack, according to fire officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAWONA, Calif. — For a second night, the Oak Fire, burning near the central California town of Midpines, grew in size and raced toward small communities in Mariposa County just west of Yosemite National Park, according to state fire officials.

As thousands remain evacuated due to the inferno, quickly becoming one of the state's largest wildfires of the year, Cal Fire crews are beginning to assess the damage done Friday night when the fire exploded four times in size destroying 10 structures and damaging five others.

According to a Sunday morning update from Cal Fire, 2,693 structures remained threatened by the Oak Fire which grew to 22.3 square miles overnight- nearly equivalent to the size of the city of Manteca. Acreage of the fire stands at 14,281 with no containment.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, the fire began moving in the easterly direction toward the Mariposa County communities of Jerseydale, Darrah and Bootjack, Cal Fire officials said.

Weather conditions Sunday could prove challenging again for the nearly 2,000 firefighters assigned to the blaze. With hot weather and humidity expected to be between 5% and 10% Sunday, Cal Fire says conditions, "will hamper firefighting efforts."

So far, no firefighters or civilians have been injured in the firefight.

The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 19 square miles (48 square kilometers), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County on Saturday due to the effects of the Oak Fire.

Fire crews from the Sacramento region responded to the frontlines of the fire just as smoke was beginning to be seen in foothill communities due to a wind shift Sunday morning.

Additional shifts in wind directions around the wildfire could bring smoke into the Sacramento region and valley by Sunday night.

EVACUATIONS:

An evacuation map for Mariposa County is available below.

Red Cross:

Mariposa County Elementary 5044 Jones St. Mariposa, CA

Road Closures:

Carstens Road

Triangle Rd from Hwy 140 to Hwy 49 south

Buckingham Mt. Rd

Plumbar Creek Rd

Jerseydale Rd and all side roads

Hwy 140 from Allred Rd to Ponderosa Way

Darrah Rd

Silva Rd from Triangle to Cole Rd

Cole Rd

McNally Rd

Boyer Rd and all side roads

Brooks Rd

Woodland Dr

Carelton Rd to Morningstar Rd

Morningstar Rd.

FIRE MAP:

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

SMOKE MAP:

This map from the National Weather Service shows where smoke from the Oak Fire is expected to be visible.

STAY INFORMED:

WILDFIRE PREPS:

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

Watch More from ABC10: Saving Mariposa Grove Redwood Sequoia trees amid Yosemite wildfire