Oak Fire burns near Yosemite | Maps, Evacuations, Air Quality

The Oak Fire's perimeter is burning toward the northeast and toward the Ferguson Fire burn scar.

MIDPINES, Calif — A raging wildfire that sparked near Yosemite National Park has forced roughly 3,800 people from their homes in Mariposa County, officials said.

The Oak Fire started near Midpines on Jan. 22 and has grown to 15,603 acres with 0% containment so far.

Cal Fire said the northside of the fire passed Sweetwater Ridge and made a hard push toward the community of Mariposa Pines. Officials said crews were able to hold the fire at Bear Clover Lane, protecting the Mariposa Pines community.

As crews try to finish and hold the fire line on the south side, their fire line on the eastern side is holding, officials said Sunday.

STAY INFORMED:

EVACUATIONS:

An evacuation map for Mariposa County is available below.

Red Cross:

Mariposa County Elementary 5044 Jones St. Mariposa, CA

Road Closures:

Carstens Road

Triangle Rd from Hwy 140 to Hwy 49 south

Buckingham Mt. Rd

Plumbar Creek Rd

Jerseydale Rd and all side roads

Hwy 140 from Allred Rd to Ponderosa Way

Darrah Rd

Silva Rd from Triangle to Cole Rd

Cole Rd

McNally Rd

Boyer Rd and all side roads

Brooks Rd

Woodland Dr

Carelton Rd to Morningstar Rd

Morningstar Rd.

FIRE MAP:

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

SMOKE MAP:

This map from the National Weather Service shows where smoke from the Oak Fire is expected to be visible.

WILDFIRE PREPS:

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

