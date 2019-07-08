OAKLEY, Calif. — Update: 4:30 p.m.

All evacuation orders in Oakley have been lifted, Contra Costa County officials said.

Delta Road is re-opened to traffic but officials say Sellers Avenue remains closed as crews work the beat back the fire.

At least check, firefighters said the total area the fire had consumed was holding at 58 acres.

Update: 2:35 p.m.

5,600 customers have been impacted due to a precautionary power shutdown in the area of Sellers and Delta road.

Authorities have confirmed 2 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire at this point.

Original Story:

Oakley Police are ordering an evacuation in parts of the city due to a grass fire.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted that people along Crismore Drive, Delta Road, and Sellers Avenue should leave toward Highway 4.

Around 12:23 p.m., East Contra Costa Fire Protection District [ECCFPD] said the fire was happening in the unincorporated area of Oakley with structures threatened.

ABC7 reported that at least one building was on fire and the fire is close to homes.

