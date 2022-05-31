Old Fire in Napa County prompts evacuations

Firefighters said the Old Fire in Napa County is threatening structures.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Napa County has triggered evacuations in a part of the county.

The so-called Old Fire in Napa County has reached 100 acres. Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said structures are threatened, but it's not clear how many.

The fire is near Old Soda Springs Road, northeast of Napa in Napa County. However, the Napa Fire Department said there is currently no threat to the City of Napa this time.

Officials with the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said the Old Fire is not threatening Solano County at this time, but smoke from the fire is visible.

The fire is currently 5% contained.

Evacuations

The Old Fire in Napa County has currently caused evacuations from 1300 Old Soda Springs Road to the top/end of the road. There is also a road closure at Silverado Trail.

Evacuation Map

An evacuation map for Napa County is available below.

