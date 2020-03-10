Orphaned, burned mountain lion rescued from California fire

OAKLAND, Calif. — An orphaned mountain lion cub who was badly burned in a Northern California wildfire is being treated at the Oakland Zoo after being rescued. The zoo says a firefighter rescued the four- to six-week-old cub Wednesday from the Zogg Fire. The cub, who weighs less than 4 pounds, had his whiskers singed off and his paws badly burned. He was given antibiotics, pain medications and a milk formula for kittens. A vet at the zoo says he's eating on his own and acting “feisty," which are both promising signs of recovery.