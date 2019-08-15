SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As part of PG&E’s criminal probation, a federal judge ordered a team to check on the utility’s vegetation management around its infrastructure.

What they’ve found so far—isn’t good.

PG&E is in the midst of a five-year probation for felony convictions related to the 2010 San Bruno gas line explosion, which killed eight people. PG&E was found guilty of five counts of willfully breaking federal gas pipeline safety laws and one count of obstructing the federal investigation into the disaster.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup oversees the utility’s probation, which has been complicated by deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018 caused by the utility's equipment.

RELATED: Judge dashes hopes of those suing over 'Wildfire Fund' law

In response to the wildfires, Alsup ordered a so-called monitor team to conduct vegetation management field inspections on PG&E’s infrastructure. In other words, an outside group is providing oversight on how well PG&E is clearing trees and brush from close proximity to powerlines—a hazard that can spark wildfires.

In a July 26 report made public on Wednesday, the monitor shared its findings with Alsup.

In less than three months of conducting oversight, the team had scoped out 53.5 miles of distribution lines. They found “at least one dubious tree” in nearly half of the inspections," the report said. “Many contained more.”

The inspections “are generating significant, actionable findings for PG&E,” the report says. “The VM (vegetation management) inspections are not only revealing individual trees that are missed, including three active wildfire threats in high-risk areas, but they also reflect gaps in processes.”

The monitor reported finding “systematic record-keeping deficiencies” and made a point of noting, in the same breath, that “five of PG&E’s felony convictions from the 2016 trial related to record-keeping defects concerning its gas operations.”

In an April 3 order in which Alsup spelled out new conditions of probation for PG&E, the judge described the role of the monitor, saying the oversight team “shall assess PG&E’s wildfire mitigation and wildfire safety work, including through regular, unannounced inspections of PG&E’s vegetation management efforts and equipment inspection, enhancement, and repair efforts.”

Per state law, PG&E has an approved wildfire mitigation safety plan, which includes vegetation management around its infrastructure. The monitor’s court-appointed work includes inspecting how well PG&E is sticking to that plan, as well as checking out “areas where enhanced vegetation management has yet to occur.”

RELATED: ‘The frustration is growing’ | Lawmakers grill PG&E at Capitol hearing

The monitor is also tasked with interviewing PG&E employees and contractors out in the field.

Meanwhile, PG&E is ordered to maintain “traceable, verifiable, accurate, and complete records of its vegetation management efforts” and report its progress to the monitor each month, plus be ready for a surprise inspection at any moment.

In its conclusion, the monitor said it hopes to see PG&E tighten up its adherence to its vegetation management plan.

“Over the coming months, the monitor hopes to see downward trends in the findings of potential exceptions, and to observe PG&E implement positive process changes and enhancements.”

PG&E, for its part, has found the inspections useful, the report says.

“(PG&E) has told the monitor team that the reports and observations arising out of the inspections provide prompt, useful, specific, and actionable feedback,” the report says. “The VM inspections have also revealed public safety hazards (for example, trees in contact with power lines in high-risk areas) that the monitor team has escalated to PG&E in real-time, and PG&E has immediately mitigated.”

The monitor will be providing more reports like this to Judge Alsup in the future.

Meanwhile, Alsup is ordering PG&E to respond to this report by noon on Tues., Sept. 3. A hearing on the matter is currently set for 9 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 17.

Continue the conversation with Becca on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: How to control California fires, scientists explain | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, Ep. 1 of 3