PG&E accused of violating probation for allegedly starting Zogg, Kincade fires, judge says

PG&E now has two more probation violations on its federal record after being accused of starting two more wildfires with its equipment. The Kincade Fire destroyed more than 100 homes in Sonoma County while the Zogg Fire killed four people in Shasta County.

PG&E is on federal probation for six felonies since 2017 after the deadly 2010 San Bruno gas explosion.

The first rule of probation is that the offender commits no more crime. PG&E has been charged with felonies and misdemeanors in both the Zogg and Kincade fires.

Despite repeat violations, PG&E's probation is to expire in January. The judge doesn't believe he could add more time to the utility company's sentence.