PG&E charged for 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — A California prosecutor has filed 33 criminal counts against troubled Pacific Gas & Electric involving a 2019 wildfire.

The Sonoma County District Attorney on Tuesday charged the utility in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco. The blaze burned more than 120 square miles and destroyed 374 buildings. The utility did not immediately comment. The 33 charges, five felonies and 28 misdemeanors, include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury to six firefighters.

It’s the latest in a series of similar problems for the utility, which was also charged after another devastating fire destroyed much of the Sierra foothills community of Paradise in 2018 in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s recorded history.

A CalFire investigation determined the fire was caused on Oct. 23, 2019, when a jumper cable on a PG&E transmission tower at its Geysers Geothermal Field northeast of Geyserville "that broke in high winds, fell, and arced against the tower. The arc caused molten material to fall into vegetation and ignite below the tower."

It took CalFire 15 days to contain the fire.

"I went with others from my team, along with CalFire, to the location in the Geysers where we believe the fire began as soon as it was safe to do so," Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said. "Since that time, we have been working with CalFire and independent experts to determine the cause of and responsibility for the Kincade fire. I believe this criminal complaint reflects our findings."

