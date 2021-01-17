PG&E could potentially shut off power to 21,000 customers due to strong winds

PG&E officials said the 9 counties that could be impacted by shutoffs include Calaveras, Tuolumne, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo and Tulare.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — PG&E could potentially shut off power to about 21,000 customers due to strong winds.

Strong winds are forecasted for Northern California beginning on Sunday that is expected to last through Tuesday night. These winds are expected to be strong enough to damage power lines that could result in power outages.

PG&E officials said the 9 counties that could be impacted by shutoffs include Tuolumne, Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo and Tulare.

Here are the number of customers for each county that could be potentially impacted by power shutoffs:

Tuolumne: 9,734

Calaveras: 5,291

Mariposa 2,532

Fresno: 2,220

Kern: 762

Madera: 289

Tulare: 435

San Luis Obispo: 2

If PG&E does decide to shut off the power, customers could expect to lose their electricity starting on Jan. 18. PG&E expects to return power on Jan. 20.

The reason why it takes a couple of days for the utility company to return electricity to customers is that they have to inspect the powerlines they shutoff for damages from the high winds.