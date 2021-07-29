PG&E criminally liable for Zogg Fire, Shasta County DA says

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney says the Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation (PG&E) is criminally liable for causing the 2020 Zogg Fire.
The Zogg Fire was sparked on a windy summer afternoon on Sept. 27 when a pine tree was blown down, striking PG&E distribution lines. US District Court Judge William Alsup -- who supervises PG&E on probation – has already determined the company caused the Zogg Fire with safety violations.
Four people were killed in the fire and more than 200 buildings were destroyed as the fire scorched roughly 56,000 acres in Shasta County.
Exact criminal charges are still being formulated. Right now, it’s unclear if the DA plans to prosecute PG&E as a corporation or if they would prosecute management. Those charges could include manslaughter or possibly even murder.
No people were charged in the Camp Fire, but PG&E was convicted of 84 manslaughter felonies.
Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett plans to file criminal charges against PG&E by Sept. 27, the one-year anniversary of the fire.