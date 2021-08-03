PG&E says its equipment possibly linked to the Fly Fire

The smaller blaze of the Fly Fire combined with the larger Dixie Fire. PG&E told regulators it may have also started the Dixie Fire.

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Pacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may have been involved in the start of a wildfire that merged with the massive Dixie Fire now threatening homes in Northern California mountains.

PG&E says investigators are examining a tree found on power lines in Plumas County where the Fly Fire began July 22. The smaller blaze combined with the larger Dixie Fire two days later.

PG&E told regulators last month that the Dixie Fire may have been ignited July 14 when a tree fell on another one of its power lines. PG&E equipment has been blamed for sparking some of the state’s deadliest wildfires.

The Dixie Fire is the 11th largest wildfire in California state history as of Sunday night. The fire is now at 253,052 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is 35% contained and crews expect fire behavior to increase due to drying conditions this week.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.