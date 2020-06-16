PG&E to plead guilty to charges stemming from 2018's Camp Fire this week

The nation's largest power company plans to plead guilty to 84 felony counts of manslaughter for the people killed during the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Corporations are supposed to be treated like people under American law, but that’s not what will happen to PG&E this week.

The California power company plans to plead guilty to 84 felony counts of manslaughter for the people that were killed during the 2018 Camp Fire in a Butte County court.

Similar charges could put a human being behind bars for more than a century. That will not happen under the plea agreement because the charges are against PG&E and not any individual people at PG&E. No one will go to jail. PG&E will not lose its state license to run its monopoly.

PG&E was already a convicted felon on probation when state lawmakers and the governor passed AB-1054, allowing PG&E to access a multibillion dollar fund to cover damages in future wildfires that PG&E and other for-profit utilities might spark.

RELATED:

WHAT TO EXPECT IN COURT

The court sessions will stretch approximately four days and resemble a homicide trial that's skipped right to the sentencing phase. On Tuesday, all 85 charges against PG&E will be read aloud at length, including the names of each of PG&E's 84 homicide victims.

Criminal law allows victims the opportunity to be heard by the judge before a convict is sentenced. About 40 people related to the victims of the Camp Fire plan to give victim impact statements. From a legal standpoint, the idea behind this process is to allow the judge the opportunity to hear how a crime affected people before sentencing the criminal to a punishment.

In this case, the punishment is not a surprise because PG&E already negotiated its punishment as part of a plea deal. The company will pay the maximum fine for manslaughter of about $3.5 million plus another $500,000 for the DA's investigative costs.

At first, PG&E tried to pay its criminal fine out of a wildfire victims fund, but reversed course after public pressure.

READ MORE:

GUILTY TO 85 NEW FELONIES

Eighty four of the 85 counts PG&E will plead guilty to are a homicide: felony manslaughter, which California law defines as the "unlawful killing of a human being without malice." The company was quick to point out to members of the media that the charges are "involuntary" manslaughter. That's because "voluntary" manslaughter covers killings that have a crime-of-passion element to them.

PG&E is being charged with criminal negligence of its duty to run a safe power grid, in large part because investigators reported evidence that PG&E was well aware of the problem that sparked the Camp Fire, had fixed the exact same issue before, and failed to keep track of it.

The number of manslaughter charges differs from the widely-reported official death toll of 85 people in the fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise and entire neighborhoods in nearby Concow and Magalia. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said that's because evidence showed one of the 85 people took their own life during California's most destructive wildfire ever.

PG&E also agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of illegally starting a fire with criminal enhancements for injuring a firefighter, the public, and destroying buildings.

The fire destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings in Butte County, including about 14,000 family homes.

RELATED: