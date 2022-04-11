PG&E settles Kincade, Dixie fire cases without admitting to crimes

The company still faces four felony manslaughter charges connected to the Zogg Fire, but avoids facing criminal charges in other fires started by its lines.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — In a pair of settlements unveiled Monday, prosecutors will allow PG&E to avoid facing criminal charges for two of the three major wildfires started by its power lines since 2019.

The deal, a result of a months-long, coordinated negotiation by the district attorneys of a half dozen Northern California counties, allows PG&E to avoid prosecution for the 2019 Kincade and 2021 Dixie Fires.

The power company was unable to reach a deal to settle the 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta County, where prosecutors charged PG&E last year with felony manslaughter counts for each of the four people killed in the flames.

PG&E does not admit wrongdoing in the deal announced Monday but agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars to nonprofits and independent safety inspectors to reach the settlements.

Prosecutors said they chose to settle instead of prosecuting the cases in order “to maximize the return to the fire victims rather than to seek criminal penalties.”

The deal includes a plan to expedite damages payments for the hundreds of homes destroyed in the Dixie Fire and would enable state civil court oversight of PG&E for the next five years.

That concession is meant to mimic aspects of PG&E’s federal criminal probation for a deadly 2010 explosion, which expired in January despite repeated probation violations by PG&E and objections from relatives of people killed in multiple disasters.

In the Kincade Fire case, Sonoma County prosecutors had already begun presenting evidence and testimony earlier this year in a criminal preliminary hearing.

The 33 criminal charges, in that case, will be dropped and none will be filed for the Dixie Fire, which was under investigation by the same Butte County prosecutors who convicted PG&E of 84 felony counts of manslaughter after the 2018 Camp Fire.

“This settlement avoids both a bankruptcy and inordinate delay for the Dixie Fire homeowners and renters,” said Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

The settlements were made by district attorneys in Sonoma, Plumas, Lassen, Tehama, Shasta and Butte counties.

The negotiations became known when the Kincade Fire preliminary hearing was put on pause to allow time for a settlement.

Some fire survivors and safety advocates criticized the decision to even engage in settlement talks.

“It needs to go to trial and it needs to be more than about the money,” said Will Abrams, whose Sonoma County home burned in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. “If we keep [settling PG&E’s legal cases] we’ll keep having more fires, PG&E won’t be held to account, and we won’t have a change in course.”

The previously-unreleased Cal Fire arson investigation reports for the Kincade and Dixie fires will become public records, but prosecutions could have probed both fires in greater detail.

Prosecutors pointed out that a criminal case would have resulted in smaller financial punishment for PG&E.

For instance, the 85 felony convictions against PG&E for the 2018 Camp Fire resulted in only $3.5 million in criminal penalties because corporations are subject to the same maximum fines as people and none of the prison time.

PG&E earned that amount of revenue in less time than it took its executives to return from the Butte County Courthouse to San Francisco.

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC10 learns more.

GO DEEPER: This story is part of ABC10's FIRE - POWER - MONEY reporting project. If you have a tip that could reveal more about California's crisis with utilities and wildfires, please contact investigative reporter Brandon Rittiman at brittiman@abc10.com.