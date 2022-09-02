Preliminary hearings continue for PG&E on Kincade Fire

In court documents, the company called the criminal charges “a misguided attempt to criminalize… good faith judgment calls.”

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E got its first chance to question witnesses Wednesday in its latest criminal case, the 2019 Kincade Fire.

Sonoma County prosecutors are putting on a preliminary hearing against PG&E, preparing for a possible trial against the utility for 30 criminal charges.

The company admits to starting the fire, but says it was not a crime. PG&E is trying to portray the Kincade Fire as an honest mistake.

To convict PG&E, prosecutors will have to prove criminal negligence, or that PG&E knew what it was doing was unsafe but did it anyway.

In court documents, the company called the criminal charges “a misguided attempt to criminalize… good faith judgment calls.”

"This whole argument that what they did was a good faith exercise of judgment really misses their legal duty to operate safely," said Catherine Sandoval, who used to regulate PG&E as a state utilities commissioner..

The power line in question had been disconnected from a power plant that shut down in the geysers geothermal area. But when they did that, they removed three power lines that used to keep some hanging ceramic insulators from swinging in the wind.

Firefighters witnessed these parts swinging “violently” 180-degrees on the night of the fire.

After the smoke cleared, they found that one cable broke, hit the metal tower, and showered the ground in sparks. It’s similar to the way PG&E sparked the deadly 2018 Camp Fire.

PG&E pleaded guilty to 85 felonies for that one, but not the Kincade Fire.

In court, PG&E’s lawyers argued the way it modified this power line was in line with its own construction rules and with industry standards.

Sandoval finds this argument so unbelievable she thinks PG&E would be better off pleading guilty to the Kincade Fire.

"This is criminal thinking. That we can just say that “we comply with industry standards and that’s all there is,” she said.

PG&E has a criminal history of 91 felony convictions.

Prosecutors argue the real problem is that they haven’t learned from it.

"We need to get to the bottom of PG&E’s patterns of behavior, which continue to make us unsafe," Sandoval said.

The court expects nearly three more weeks of these preliminary hearings to decide whether PG&E will face trial for the Kincade Fire.

PG&E didn't agree to an interview for this story.

