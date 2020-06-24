WATCH: What PG&E's manslaughter pleas mean for consumers | Your Questions Answered

Brandon Rittiman answers viewer questions about PG&E's manslaughter plea and what it means for consumers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, PG&E became the first major utility in American history to be convicted of homicide on Tuesday as the company's soon-to-be-former CEO Bill Johnson pleaded guilty to 84 counts of felony manslaughter.

The nation’s largest utility faced dozens of lawsuits after its outdated equipment ignited a series of wildfires in California.

A federal judge approved PG&E's $58 billion bankruptcy plan that includes paying $25.5 billion for losses from fires in 2017 and 2018. The settlement also includes $13.5 billion earmarked for more than 80,000 wildfire victims.

Brandon Rittiman answers your questions about what this means for customers:

