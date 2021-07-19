PG&E says its equipment may be linked to Dixie Fire

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire.

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric [PG&E] has reported to the California Public Utilities Commission [CPUC] that its equipment may have been involved in the start of the big Dixie Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada.

The utility said in a filing Sunday that a repair man responding to a circuit outage on July 13 spotted blown fuses in a conductor atop a pole, a tree leaning into the conductor and fire at the base of the tree.

According to Cal Fire's morning report on Monday, July 19, the Dixie Fire has burned just over 30,000 acres.

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire that ravaged the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

Earlier this year, a PG&E vice president said on-camera that a PG&E power line started the 2019 Kincade Fire, which injured four people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Sonoma County. Cal Fire also said in a report this year the deadly Zogg Fire in 2020 was sparked after a pine tree hit PG&E distribution lines.

The Dixie Fire is among dozens burning in the parched West. Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday with lightning possible in both California and southern Oregon.

