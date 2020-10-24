PG&E may cut power to 1 million people

PG&E says it could begin safety shutoffs Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric says it may cut power to some 1 million people this weekend in central and Northern California, which could see the most dangerous fire weather of the season. PG&E says it could begin safety shutoffs Sunday morning as gusts and low humidity ramp up the risk of downing power lines and sparking massive fires in tinder-dry brush.

Potential Sunday/Oct. 25 PSPS Event: Forecasted Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season Mean PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety to Approximately 466,000 Customers Across Northern and Central California. https://t.co/cV9SRGd5MH pic.twitter.com/mAvOlRZIKk — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 24, 2020

The shutoffs in 38 counties could last into Tuesday. More than 171,000 customers are estimated to be affected by the potential outages in the ABC10 viewing area. Here is how many customers in some counties could potentially be impacted by PG&E's latest round of power shutoffs:

Amador: 10,448

Calaveras: 19,329

Colusa: 565

El Dorado: 41,009

Nevada: 40,252

Placer: 18,060

San Joaquin: 10

Sierra: 1,101

Solano: 1,606

Stanislaus: 35

Tuolumne: 33,271

Yolo: 5,361

TOTAL: 171,047

PG&E equipment has been blamed for sparking some of the most devastating fires in recent years, including a 2018 blaze in Butte County that killed 85 people. This year, wildfires already have destroyed some 9,200 buildings and killed 31 people.