PG&E may cut power to 1 million people

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric says it may cut power to some 1 million people this weekend in central and Northern California, which could see the most dangerous fire weather of the season. PG&E says it could begin safety shutoffs Sunday morning as gusts and low humidity ramp up the risk of downing power lines and sparking massive fires in tinder-dry brush.
The shutoffs in 38 counties could last into Tuesday. More than 171,000 customers are estimated to be affected by the potential outages in the ABC10 viewing area. Here is how many customers in some counties could potentially be impacted by PG&E's latest round of power shutoffs:
- Amador: 10,448
- Calaveras: 19,329
- Colusa: 565
- El Dorado: 41,009
- Nevada: 40,252
- Placer: 18,060
- San Joaquin: 10
- Sierra: 1,101
- Solano: 1,606
- Stanislaus: 35
- Tuolumne: 33,271
- Yolo: 5,361
- TOTAL: 171,047
PG&E equipment has been blamed for sparking some of the most devastating fires in recent years, including a 2018 blaze in Butte County that killed 85 people. This year, wildfires already have destroyed some 9,200 buildings and killed 31 people.
In places like El Dorado and Nevada County, the biggest concern isn't keeping the lights on at elections office or the vote centers.