PG&E may initiate power outages Saturday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) may be required to conduct rotating power outages based on power usage forecasts from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the utility company said in a press release.

The power outages would be between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. PG&E outage would be one to two hours in length.

"Due to increasingly hot weather across the state coupled with cloud cover in Southern California impacting utility-scale solar assets, CAISO has issued a Grid Warning Notice and may require PG&E to conduct rotating outages later this evening," PG&E said in a press release.

As for SMUD customers in the Sacramento area, a spokesperson said the utility has no planned outages for Saturday, although extra personnel are on hand to respond to and quickly restore power in case there are any unplanned outages.

