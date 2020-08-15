x
PG&E may initiate power outages Saturday night

The power outage would be between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The outage would be one to two hours in length.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) may be required to conduct rotating power outages based on power usage forecasts from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the utility company said in a press release.

The power outages would be between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. PG&E outage would be one to two hours in length.

"Due to increasingly hot weather across the state coupled with cloud cover in Southern California impacting utility-scale solar assets, CAISO has issued a Grid Warning Notice and may require PG&E to conduct rotating outages later this evening," PG&E said in a press release.

CAISO will make a final decision later today.

As for SMUD customers in the Sacramento area, a spokesperson said the utility has no planned outages for Saturday, although extra personnel are on hand to respond to and quickly restore power in case there are any unplanned outages.

This is a developing story.

