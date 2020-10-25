PG&E cuts power to 117,000 Californians over wildfire risk

PG&E said outages began in the far north of the state in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn, Colusa and Lake counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Pacific Gas & Electric cut power Sunday to more than 100,000 California customers and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires because of extreme fire weather.

They are shutting off power due to high winds and dry weather that is supposed to happen later in the day.

The nation’s largest utility said outages began in the far north of the state in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn, Colusa and Lake counties and were expected to continue southward throughout Sunday and possibly into Monday.

More than 1 million people could be affected by planned outages as California braces for a return of gusty winds and bone-dry weather.

Power was initially cut to 26,500 customers. As many as 361,000 customers in 36 counties could be affected. 14 of those counties are in the ABC10 viewing area, plus Butte County. Many of the shutoffs are expected to be in the Bay Area.

California is bracing for a return of gusty winds and bone-dry weather. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for many areas.

With no rain, dry conditions, and strong winds during the overnight hours, Cal Fire officials are predicting a long night for fire crews and are urging families to be prepared.

Resource centers will be available in areas impacted by the shutoffs and will provide charging stations, water and snacks. People using the centers are also expected to comply with COVID-19 protocols and wear masks.

The weather that prompted the shutoffs is expected to subside by Monday in most areas, at which point crews will begin inspecting lines and restoring power.

“PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on current weather conditions,” officials said.

More than 172,000 customers are estimated to be affected by the potential outages in the ABC10 viewing area and over 13,000 in Butte County will be affected. Here is how many customers in some counties could potentially be impacted by PG&E's latest round of power shutoffs:

Amador: 10,398

Butte: 13,066

Calaveras: 15,688

Colusa: 565

El Dorado: 38,449

Nevada: 40,246

Placer: 17,012

Plumas: 9,370

San Joaquin: 10

Sierra: 1,101

Solano: 1,602

Stanislaus: 35

Tuolumne: 33,272

Yolo: 165

Yuba: 5,047

TOTAL: 186,026

