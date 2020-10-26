PG&E cuts power to 350,000+ customers over wildfire concerns

More than 1 million people across California could lose power as dangerous winds and dry conditions bring concerns about wildfires.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Hundreds of thousands of Californians are in the dark on Monday morning as Pacific Gas & Electric cut power to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires because of extreme fire weather.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, PG&E reported it had shut off power for more than 350,000 customers across 36 counties in Northern California.

Several school districts have cancelled school because of the power shutoffs, including Nevada City School District

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for much of the state. ABC10 Meteorologist Rob Carlmark reported wind gusts of 84 miles per hour for St. Helena and as high as 136 miles per hour for Kirkwood in the Sierra mountains.

In a Sunday press conference, PG&E officials said they expected weather to subside beginning midday on Monday. Power restoration is expected Monday night through Tuesday night, depending on safety conditions.

Resource centers will be available in areas impacted by the shutoffs and will provide charging stations, water and snacks. People using the centers are also expected to comply with COVID-19 protocols and wear masks.