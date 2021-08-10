x
Wildfire

With winds and fire danger, PG&E may shut off power on Monday in parts of 13 Northern California counties

The counties that could be impacted by the potential power shutoffs are Solano, Yolo, Butte, Placer, Plumas, Yuba and Stanislaus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another round of PG&E power shutoffs could begin starting on Monday due to upcoming weather conditions and dry fuels.  

PG&E says the reason why they might cut off the power is that a weather system coming into Nevada will bring gusty winds and dry conditions from Monday morning through Tuesday. 

While PG&E says dead fuel moisture improved in some places, they are still below what is normal at this time of year.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch from late Sunday to Tuesday.

PG&E says just because a county is listed in the potential power shutoff does not mean the entire area will lose electricity.  

Parts of 13 counties in Northern California could be impacted by the next round of PG&E power shutoffs. Throughout the state, there are about 18 counties that could be impacted. 

Here are the counties potentially impacted by shutoffs:

  • Solano 
  • Yolo
  • Butte 
  • Placer 
  • Plumas 
  • Yuba
  • Stanislaus
  • Colusa
  • Lake
  • Glenn
  • Shasta
  • Tehama
  • Fresno
  • Madera
  • Kern
  • San Benito
  • Sonoma
  • Napa

