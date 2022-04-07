People trapped in PG&E powerplant due to Electra Fire in Amador County

A Cal Fire spokesperson said they could be there into the evening or possibly into the night.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — About 60 to 80 people are trapped in a PG&E powerplant as a wildfire burns in Amador County, officials said.

The so-called Electra Fire is burning southeast of Jackson, burning in a southerly direction, after sparking between Electra Road and Highway 49.

Cal Fire spokesperson Diana Swart said the people who took shelter from the fire included PG&E workers at the plant and the people who were around the recreation area at the time.

Swart said the situation is good so far, but steep terrain is causing some access issues that has kept them holed up at the power plant. They could be there into the evening or possibly into the night.

One woman on Facebook told ABC10 that her daughter and family were among those sheltering at the plant. She said that wanted to see her family out of the plant and safe.

This is as far up I can get on Electra rd. After this point flaming rocks and debris are rolling down the hillside. Beyond this road is the PG&E powerhouse where 60-80 are sheltering in place (possibly overnight). 2 Engines are with them as other crews clear a safe path. @abc10 pic.twitter.com/6VQqWY4IPP — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) July 5, 2022

The people currently have food and water available to them.

PG&E provided the following statement to ABC10 regarding the situation.

"PG&E is also supporting a request from CAL FIRE to shelter residents affected by the Electra Fire who were escorted into our hydroelectric powerhouse by public safety officials. PG&E is providing drinking water and shelter. CAL FIRE officials on the scene will determine when it is safe for the residents to leave the area," a spokesperson told ABC10.

For more information on the fire, click HERE.

Fire Map

This wildfire map was created using data from NASA, NGA, USGS and FEMA.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

WATCH ALSO: