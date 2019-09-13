SACRAMENTO, Calif — Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. reached an $11 billion settlement early Friday morning with insurance companies over damage claims made from the California wildfires in 2017 and 2018, the company announced.

The money would cover 85% of claims stemming from the 2017 wine county fires and last year's Camp Fire, the deadliest fire in California history which killed at least 86 people.

PG&E earlier this year filed for bankruptcy in anticipation of a slew of wildfire insurance claims. This settlement would have to be approved in bankruptcy court.

Bill Johnson, CEO and President of PG&E Corporation, said in a statement Friday that this new settlement is a step in rectifying the damages from wildfires caused by PG&E equipment.

“As we work to resolve the remaining claims of those who’ve suffered," Johnson said, "we are also focused on safely and reliably delivering energy to our customers, improving our systems and infrastructure, and continuing to support California’s clean energy goals. We are committed to becoming the utility our customers deserve.”

This is the second time this year the utility company came to a major settlement with regarding wildfire insurance claims. In June, the company settled for $1 billion with 18 localities over damages resulting in wildfires from 2015, 2017 and 2018.

WATCH MORE: California power company influences politics despite causing fires | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, Ep.2 of 3