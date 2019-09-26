BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — All power has been restored to customers affected by Wednesday's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that affected 48,200 customers, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Company announced.

PG&E conducted power shutoffs in seven counties in the foothills and North Bay Area due to dangerous wildfire conditions.

PG&E said hundreds of its personnel and aerial conducted inspections, repairs, and eventually restoration of power.

READ ALSO:

PG&E crews inspected about 2,785 miles of powerlines and said they found some instances of damage to the power-down equipment caused by the weather.

PG&E said they could only conduct inspections during daylight hours and that they managed to bring the power back on last than 24 hours.

"We are still analyzing our findings," PG&E Spokesperson Brandy Merlo told ABC10 in an email response. "As part of our required reporting with the CPUC, we will be providing more detail on the damage and/or hazards we found."

Michael Lewis, senior vice president of electric operations at PG&E, said they appreciate the community's understanding during the power safety shutoffs.

"We ask that all our customers use this event as a reminder to revisit their emergency plans and build or restock their emergency kits to prepare for emergencies during wildfire season and beyond," Lewis said.

WATCH MORE: PG&E crews inspecting lines, working to restore power after shutoffs