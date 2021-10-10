25,000 PG&E customers expected to lose power Monday due to wildfire risk

The power outages could affect people in Solano, Yolo and Plumas County among others.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers in 20 counties throughout California may be without power starting Monday.

The combination of high winds, drought conditions and dry vegetation can lead to increased fire danger. A spark, whether from a power line, chain dragging, or cigarette, could cause a fire to start and move quickly.

PG&E said it started sending out one-day advance notifications Sunday morning to customers where the company may need to turn off the power, according to a press release.

These outages could affect about 25,000 customers across 20 counties. That number has been reduced from an initial 44,000 customers across 32 counties.

Near the Sacramento area, 4,561 customers in Solano County, 515 customers in Yolo County and 309 customers in Plumas County could be affected by power outages.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office said power shutoffs could start between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday. Impacts are anticipated for the Bucks Lake area and a portion of the Feather River Canyon.

The city of Fairfield recently announced Red Flag Closures for certain city properties. According to data from PG&E, roughly 667 customers in Fairfield could be impacted by the current power shutoff scope. Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space are closing from sunset on Sunday to sunrise on Wednesday due to the fire risk and weather conditions.

PG&E expects the planned power outages to start early Monday morning around 4 a.m.

Timeline

Oct. 11 at 4 a.m. -- Colusa, Glenn, Tehama, Butte, Plumas, Grindstone Rancheria, Mooretown Rancheria

Oct. 11 at 5 a.m. -- Tehama, Yolo, Napa, Solano

Oct. 11 at 5:30 a.m. -- Yolo, Colusa, Contra Costa, Alameda, Stanislaus, San Benito, Kern, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Cortina Rancheria

Oct. 11 at 6 a.m. -- Yolo, Shasta, Tehama, Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Middletown Rancheria

Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. -- Kern

Oct. 11 6 p.m. -- San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara

PG&E said just because a county is listed in the potential power shutoff does not mean the entire area will lose electricity. Customers can look up their address HERE to see if they might be affected by the power shut-offs.

According to the utility provider, power shutoffs are a proactive measure to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by power lines.

Power restoration efforts are expected to start Tuesday afternoon.

Helpful links from PG&E:

Here's PG&E's interactive map showing areas of current and potential outages. Type in your address to see if you are impacted:

How to check power outages of other providers:

Direct support:

Customers can 211 or text "PSPS" to 211211. PG&E says the free hotline can provide free "local health and social services during PSPS events as well as during natural disasters and other emergencies." Service is proved in English, Spanish, Cantonese and Mandarin. Interpreters are provided for more than 100 languages.

