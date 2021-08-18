PG&E shuts off power to 51,000 customers across 18 counties

PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff began Tuesday for because of strong winds and wildfire potential.

SAN FRANCISCO — Portions of 18 counties have gone dark as PG&E turned off power due to forecasted dry winds and wildfire risk.

PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs began Tuesday evening for portions of the Sierra Nevada foothills, North Coast, North Valley and North Bay mountains. PG&E has been tracking potential winds of up to 40 miles per hour that could sweep through the area.

The majority of the customers impacted are in Shasta and Butte counties. However, portions of Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Plumas, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba are also impacted.

Shutoffs began Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the following times:

5 p.m., Tues 8/17 Shasta, Tehama, Yolo

6 p.m., Tues 8/17 Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Plumas, Solano, Sonoma

7 p.m., Tues 8/17 Trinity

10pm, Tues 8/17 Alameda, Sierra, Yuba

Restoration is expected to start Wednesday afternoon when the weather system passes.

Cal OES announced its opening resource centers for residents impacted by the planned blackouts. Click here for a list of centers available. A list of community resource centers from PG&E is available HERE.

Counties and the numbers of potentially impacted customers are available below.

Alameda County: 18 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Tribal communities impacted:

Cortina Rancheria, Grindstone Rancheria, Mooretown Rancheria, Pit River (Montgomery Creek), and Round Valley Tribes.

Click here for a map of the PG&E Power Safety Power Shutoffs.

