PG&E turning off power to over 350,000 customers due to high winds, fire weather

PG&E says they will start shutting off power at 10 a.m. on October 25 to parts of 36 counties and 17 tribal communities

CALIFORNIA, USA — PG&E will start to shut off power to electrical lines for safety starting as early as the morning of October 25. They are shutting off power due to high winds and dry weather that is supposed to happen later in the day.

PG&E says the shutoffs will affect about 361,000 customers in parts of 36 counties, 14 of those counties in the ABC10 viewing area, plus Butte County. Many of the shutoffs are expected to be in the bay area.

Resource centers will be available in areas impacted by the shutoffs and will provide charging stations, water and snacks. People using the centers are also expected to comply with COVID-19 protocols and wear masks.

The weather that prompted the shutoffs is expected to subside by Monday in most areas, at which point crews will begin inspecting lines and restoring power.

“PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on current weather conditions,” officials said.

PG&E has Community Resource Centers to support customers impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs. To find a location near you and hours of operation, visit: https://t.co/6yxTIRCxpJ pic.twitter.com/QtXHYITNZG — Brandi Merlo (@PGE_Brandi) October 25, 2020

More than 172,000 customers are estimated to be affected by the potential outages in the ABC10 viewing area and over 13,000 in Butte County will be affected. Here is how many customers in some counties could potentially be impacted by PG&E's latest round of power shutoffs:

Amador: 10,398

Butte: 13,066

Calaveras: 15,688

Colusa: 565

El Dorado: 38,449

Nevada: 40,246

Placer: 17,012

Plumas: 9,370

San Joaquin: 10

Sierra: 1,101

Solano: 1,602

Stanislaus: 35

Tuolumne: 33,272

Yolo: 165

Yuba: 5,047

TOTAL: 186,026

To see the full map of potential PG&E customers with power shutoff, click here.

