x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

wildfire

PG&E to purge most of its board in fallout from bankruptcy

The San Francisco company is trying to win court approval for its bankruptcy plan by June 30.

BERKELEY, Calif. — PG&E will sweep out three-fourths of its board of directors in an attempt to start with a mostly clean slate after the nation's largest utility emerges from bankruptcy. 

The decision announced Friday as part of quarterly earnings will leave just three of PG&E's 14 current board members in place. 

The San Francisco company is trying to win court approval for its bankruptcy plan by June 30.

PG&E went bankrupt after years of neglect culminated in its fraying electrical grid igniting a series of deadly Northern California wildfires. 

The purge of its board of directors falls shy of meeting the demands of Gov. Gavin Newsom and PG&E's chief regulator, the Public Utilities Commission, who wanted the whole board replaced.

Read more HERE.

RELATED: 

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: How to control California fires, scientists explain | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, Ep. 1 of 3