WATCH: Photos and videos of the devastation from the Dixie Fire

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Dixie Fire, burning in Northern California for the last three weeks, has quickly become one of the largest wildfires in state history. And after it swept through the town of Greenville, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 4, it also become one of the most destructive.

A steady stream of photos and videos of the fire have circulated online and on social media. From fire crews on the front line, to journalists, and even residents living around the area, the stunning images offer a glimpse into the devastation, the fear, and the loss rippling through the impacted communities.

The following is a collection of some of the scenes from the Dixie Fire:

Southern California-based fire photographers @SoCalFirePhoto was one of the first media members to enter downtown Greenville Wednesday evening as structures were still actively burning.



We just entered Greenville on Hwy 89 This video was taken from Bidwell & Ann St. I’m so sorry for the town of Greenville. #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/vtAiYpy1Dl — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) August 5, 2021

On Thursday morning, @SoCalFirePhoto captured some structures burning west of Lake Almanor along Highway 36.

Multiple structures fully involved along HWY 36 just west of Lost Creek Rd. The house in the middle that is not involved in this video was unfortunately impacted shortly after this was taken #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/Tl93HMaa4U — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) August 5, 2021

ABC10 reporter Giacomo Luca has been covering the Dixie Fire in Northern California. Here is a collection of his photos from the town of Chester, Calf.

ABC10 reporter Giacomo Luca has been covering the Dixie Fire in Northern California. Here is a collection of his photos from the town of Greenville, Calf.

ABC10 reported Monica Coleman stopped in Greenville for a firsthand look at the destruction.

Morning sunrise reveals the damage done by the Dixie Fire that burn through the town of Greenville pic.twitter.com/Mm2YITpuek — Monica Coleman (@MonicaColemanTV) August 5, 2021

Main Street in Greenville today looks barely recognizable after the Dixie Fire burn through the town Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/E6i2HXpmuW — Monica Coleman (@MonicaColemanTV) August 5, 2021

The Cal Fire Butte County unit captured an aerial view of the smoke plume from the Dixie Fire on July 29. Less than a week later, the fire would nearly double in size.

#DixieFire Today, we expect to see large plumes of smoke from the Dixie Fire as areas of unburned fuel from within containment lines continue to burn. Firefighters refer to these areas as "islands." pic.twitter.com/m0xtroZgpg — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 29, 2021

Aerial view of a DC-10 aircraft dropping retardant to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire on Aug. 1.

Last week, a DC-10 flying over Lotts Lake in the Butte County High Lakes area makes a precision retardant drop to reinforce a dozer line on the #DixieFire.@USFSPlumas @LassenNF @ButteSheriff @CountyofButte @plumascounty @CALFIRETGU @CALFIRELMU pic.twitter.com/7sV3ziEAay — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 1, 2021

This story will be continuously updated as more photos and videos are found.

