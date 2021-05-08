WATCH: Photos and videos of the devastation from the Dixie Fire

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Dixie Fire, burning in Northern California for the last three weeks, has quickly become one of the largest wildfires in state history. And after it swept through the town of Greenville, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 4, it also become one of the most destructive.
A steady stream of photos and videos of the fire have circulated online and on social media. From fire crews on the front line, to journalists, and even residents living around the area, the stunning images offer a glimpse into the devastation, the fear, and the loss rippling through the impacted communities.
The following is a collection of some of the scenes from the Dixie Fire:
Southern California-based fire photographers @SoCalFirePhoto was one of the first media members to enter downtown Greenville Wednesday evening as structures were still actively burning.
On Thursday morning, @SoCalFirePhoto captured some structures burning west of Lake Almanor along Highway 36.
ABC10 reporter Giacomo Luca has been covering the Dixie Fire in Northern California. Here is a collection of his photos from the town of Chester, Calf.
ABC10 reporter Giacomo Luca has been covering the Dixie Fire in Northern California. Here is a collection of his photos from the town of Greenville, Calf.
ABC10 reported Monica Coleman stopped in Greenville for a firsthand look at the destruction.
The Cal Fire Butte County unit captured an aerial view of the smoke plume from the Dixie Fire on July 29. Less than a week later, the fire would nearly double in size.
Aerial view of a DC-10 aircraft dropping retardant to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire on Aug. 1.
This story will be continuously updated as more photos and videos are found.