Wildfire

PHOTOS: Scenes from the nighttime Mosquito Fire battle

Firefighters continue to battle the Mosquito Fire that has now burned almost 60,000 acres.

More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the Mosquito Fire that was discovered Sept. 6 in rugged mountains east of Sacramento and has charred more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers) in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties.

Officials on Wednesday reported 20% containment of the blaze, which forced evacuation orders during the weekend for 11,000 residents of California communities including Foresthill and Georgetown. More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat.

Credit: AP
A firefighter hoses down hotspots along Foresthill Rd. as the Mosquito Fire burns in the Foresthill community of Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Flames consume an outbuilding as the Mosquito Fire burns in the Foresthill community of Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighter Gabriel Beltran adjusts his helmet during an overnight shift battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighter Gabriel Beltran manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: AP
Firefighters use their helmets to shield themselves from backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

